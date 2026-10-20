Delhi Dussehra: 2,500 Security Personnel To Guard PM Modi At Event As Traffic Curbs Set To Begin From 5 PM

PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: A three-layer security cordon will be deployed at Utsav Ground in IP Extension, East Delhi, on Tuesday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Dussehra celebrations and participate in the Ravana Dahan ceremony. Nearly 2,500 personnel from the Delhi Police and central armed paramilitary forces will be deployed for security and traffic management, while restrictions and diversions will be enforced across parts of the capital.

The Prime Minister is expected to reach the venue around 6.30 pm, with nearly 10,000 people anticipated to attend the effigy-burning ceremony, according to police officers familiar with the arrangements. Security measures have been stepped up in view of the threat perception and the possibility of protests or disruptions by anti-social elements.

Details On Security Measures At Delhi Dussehra Event

The innermost security layer will be handled by the Special Protection Group (SPG). The Prime Minister’s security wing of the Delhi Police, including commandos, will form the middle layer, while local police personnel will manage the outermost cordon, Hindustan Times reported.

Only people carrying valid entry passes issued by the organisers will be allowed inside the venue during the Prime Minister’s expected visit. All attendees will undergo mandatory searches and frisking at entry gates. The SPG has taken control of the venue, and multiple rounds of anti-sabotage checks have been conducted to identify suspicious objects.

Security arrangements include SWAT commandos from the Delhi Police Special Cell, rooftop tactical teams, sniffer dogs and quick response teams. High-rise buildings along the Prime Minister’s motorcade route and around the venue have been scanned and secured. Door-frame metal detectors, hand-held metal detectors and baggage scanners have also been installed at entry points. CCTV cameras and drones will be used for surveillance, while ambulances and patrol vehicles will remain on standby.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said elaborate security and traffic arrangements had been made for Dussehra events at the IP Extension ground and other venues under his jurisdiction. He added that adequate security personnel and CCTV cameras had been deployed in and around the ground, but declined to disclose further operational details.

Traffic Diversions From 5 PM To 8 PM

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The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 300 personnel along routes leading to the venue and in surrounding areas. At least five deputy or additional deputy commissioners of police and nine assistant commissioners of police will also be deployed to oversee arrangements, a traffic police officer said.

Traffic diversions are scheduled between 5 pm and 8 pm across parts of central, south and east Delhi. In East Delhi, restrictions will affect National Highway 24, Roads No. 57 and 57A, Road No. 55 around Patparganj and Ghazipur and Vikas Marg.

The traffic police have issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid affected stretches and use alternative routes. Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional travel time, park only in designated areas and follow diversion signs and instructions from traffic personnel. The traffic advisory does not explicitly mention the Prime Minister’s expected visit, although the restrictions coincide with the security arrangements for the Dussehra event.