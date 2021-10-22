Aryan Khan spending his time reading books related to Ram and Sita inside Arthur Road jail: Sources

Mumbai: Superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan lodged in Mumbai Central Jail also known as Arthur road jail in a drugs case is spending time inside by reading religious books. The jail authorities claim he is spending days inside just like other inmates as per the jail manual.



Sources from the prison department said Aryan is busy reading the religious book related to Ram and Sita. "Aryan demanded books from the jail officials. Accordingly, the authorities helped him to take a book from the jail library, which was a religious one. The jail library had hundreds of books brought by the prison authorities. Also, many books are those brought by the inmates and left in the library after they are released," said the sources.



The authorities claim usually inmates are also allowed to get books from relatives. "In such cases if any relative is giving a book to the inmate. We only allow books related to religious things," added the officer on condition of anonymity.



Sources from the jail claim Aryan who was lodged in the jail on October 8, was earlier kept in the quarantine barrack i.e on the first floor of circle number 1 in the jail. After the quarantine period ended he was shifted to general barracks taking all safety and precautionary measures.

Sources claim like any other inmates and as per the jail manual Aryan wakes up early at 6am everyday. "As per the daily schedule he gets tea in-between 7am to 7:15am. Then break fast at around 8am. Later the lunch is scheduled at 11:30am. Then 12pm to 3pm the inmates are locked in the barrack. Then at 5:30pm the dinner is distributed and the barracks are closed. Even when the dinner is distributed early the inmates have it after 7pm to 8pm ," added the officer.



Sources claim Aryan is spending his afternoon and evening time by reading books. "There is also a TV in the barrack for all the inmates. Usually inmates watch news and Olympics or cricket matches and movies on weekends. Inmates also play volleyball and football on weekends. But seeing the security reason, Aryan is not allowed to get mixed up with general inmates," added the sources.



Also, Aryan in the last 15 days had once allowed to speak with his father and mother through video call as per the court order. On Thursday Shahrukh Khan met him in the Mulaqat room and spoke with him through an intercom between glasses.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:07 PM IST