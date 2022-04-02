e-Paper Get App
Home / Mumbai / Aryan Khan drug case: NCB's witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack

Aryan Khan drug case: NCB's witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack

Prabhakar Sail was NCB's 'independent witness', who alleged extortion by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

Prabhakar Sail | ANI

NCB's panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died yesterday. As per his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur yesterday.

Prabhakar Sail was NCB's 'independent witness', who claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other persons, including absconding witness K P Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:44 AM IST