Aryan Khan drug case: NCB's witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack

NCB's panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died yesterday. As per his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur yesterday.

Prabhakar Sail was NCB's 'independent witness', who claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other persons, including absconding witness K P Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:44 AM IST