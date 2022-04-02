Aryan Khan case: Who was Prabhakar Sail? Witness who alleged extortion by NCB officals dies of heart attack

NCB's witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur yesterday, reports from ANI stated.

Prabhakar Sail was NCB's 'independent witness' in the case, who alleged extortion by officials of the agency.

Who was Prabhakar Sail?

Prabhakar Sail was an 'independent witness', who claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other persons, including absconding witness K P Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case.

Sail, who was the bodyguard of another NCB witness K.P. Gosavi, claimed in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB.

Sail claimed Gosavi had said that Rs 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

He also claimed NCB officials had asked him to sign nine to ten blank papers.

Sail’s allegations had prompted the NCB to order a vigilance inquiry against NCB officials and others.

However, Wankhede had denied the allegations against him.

Last year, a vigilance team led by Singh had come to Mumbai to probe the allegations of extortion.

It had recorded statements of eight persons, including Wankhede, and collected some important documents and recordings related to the cruise drugs case, an official earlier said.

