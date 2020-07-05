Arrival of rains exposes false claims: MBMC’s shoddy de-silting work under scanner

Though the monsoon is yet to gain momentum, the spell of heavy rains from Friday morning which left many areas of the twin-city waterlogged has yet again exposed the apathy of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) towards de-silting work ahead of monsoon.

Hours after the first bout of showers, intense waterlogging was reported from various parts of the twin-city. Though the MBMC put up a brave front prior to the monsoon, claiming measures were in place to deal with waterlogging, the promises had been swept away early in the season.

The shoddy de-silting work has exposed the unholy nexus between the contractor, standing panel members and officials to mint money by corrupt ways. “De-silting work is 95 percent complete and there are no major water-logging issues. 29 suction pumps have been installed in low-lying areas and chronic accumulation spots.” claimed deputy civic chief- Dr Sambhaji Panpatte.