Arrival of rains exposes false claims: MBMC’s shoddy de-silting work under scanner

Though the monsoon is yet to gain momentum, the spell of heavy rains from Friday morning which left many areas of the twin-city waterlogged has yet again exposed the apathy of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) towards de-silting work ahead of monsoon.
Hours after the first bout of showers, intense waterlogging was reported from various parts of the twin-city. Though the MBMC put up a brave front prior to the monsoon, claiming measures were in place to deal with waterlogging, the promises had been swept away early in the season.
The shoddy de-silting work has exposed the unholy nexus between the contractor, standing panel members and officials to mint money by corrupt ways. “De-silting work is 95 percent complete and there are no major water-logging issues. 29 suction pumps have been installed in low-lying areas and chronic accumulation spots.” claimed deputy civic chief- Dr Sambhaji Panpatte.
The MBMC had shortlisted an agency to provide manual labour and mechanical equipment to de-silt 155 major and minor nullahs. However clock-based pricing and shift wise system have been opted to provide ample scope for manipulations in the billing system.
All eyes are now on the newly appointed civic chief - Dr. Vijay Rathod who is expected to weed out corruption by penalizing the contractor. The Free Press Journal had highlighted massive irregularities in the tender awarding process, prompting Sena MLA -Pratap Sarnaik to seek an ACB probe into the multi-crore work-order, doled out to a contractor who enjoys the support of ruling party leaders.