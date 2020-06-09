‘Arrange transportation for employees': Milind Deora after BEST buses witness a rush of commuters

As part of Mission Begin Again, several private organisations in Mumbai have restarted their operations. But, with only BEST as a means of transport, people are making a beeline to board the public transport. And, looking at the rush at bus stops and the crowd, Congress leader Milind Deora on Tuesday expressed his concerns and asked business owners to arrange transportation for employees who don’t own vehicles.
Taking to Twitter, Milind wrote: "In the absence of local train services, I appeal to Mumbai’s business owners to arrange transportation for employees who don’t own cars or two-wheelers. BEST is woefully under-resourced & Mumbaikars commuting to work are unable to follow adequate physical distancing norms."
The Congress leader also shared a video in which people were been pushing each other while boarding a BEST bus. As restrictions on movement were eased from Monday, a number of buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) were seen plying in the city.
Even as the lockdown remains in force till June 30, the Maharashtra government, as part of the phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activities under ''Mission Begin Again'', has allowed private offices to resume operations with 10 per cent staff.
Since the lockdown came into force in March, regular operations of BEST buses were suspended and services were available only for the essential services staff and health workers. Following relaxations in lockdown on Monday, around 2,100 buses hit the city roads till noon, a BEST statement said. The BEST has decided to operate 250 more buses in Mumbai in addition to 1,800 to allow employees of government, private sectors and those who are self-employed to travel.
