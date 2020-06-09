‘Arrange transportation for employees': Milind Deora after BEST buses witness a rush of commuters

The Congress leader also shared a video in which people were been pushing each other while boarding a BEST bus. As restrictions on movement were eased from Monday, a number of buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) were seen plying in the city.

Even as the lockdown remains in force till June 30, the Maharashtra government, as part of the phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activities under ''Mission Begin Again'', has allowed private offices to resume operations with 10 per cent staff.

Since the lockdown came into force in March, regular operations of BEST buses were suspended and services were available only for the essential services staff and health workers. Following relaxations in lockdown on Monday, around 2,100 buses hit the city roads till noon, a BEST statement said. The BEST has decided to operate 250 more buses in Mumbai in addition to 1,800 to allow employees of government, private sectors and those who are self-employed to travel.