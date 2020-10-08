Arnab Goswami's Republic, 2 others accused of faking TRPs: Who are Hansa Research?

The Mumbai Police is probing a possible manipulation of TRP ratings by several channels. According to reports, Param Bir Singh has identified three channels including Republic TV and they are now being investigated. The TRP data is released on a weekly basis by the BARC.

Within the city, there are 2,000 barometers that have been installed to monitor the TRPs and the monitoring was done by a company named Hansa. According to reports, the complaint was filed by Hansa Research against some of their former employees who could have helped manipulate the data. Current employees and insiders may also be involved.

The houses where barometers were installed were asked to watch a particular channel, read a statement issued by Mumbai Police. Now, two persons have been arrested in this regard.