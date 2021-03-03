Army recruitment exam paper leak case: Two defence service personnel among 7 held in Pune

The Pune City Police on Tuesday arrested seven people including two serving defence personnel, a defence civilian and two ex-Army personnel in an Army recruitment exam paper leak case.
"Seven people including 2 serving defence personnel, a defence civilian & 2 ex-Army personnel arrested in Army recruitment exam paper leak case by Pune City Police in a joint operation with Military intelligence. Two different FIRs have been registered & 10 people named," Dr Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune city police, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"The people arrested have been taken into custody including some retired army personnel and some of them are running pre-military training centres. We are investigating how the paper reached these people and who else was involved," he added.
According to reports, the Pune police have registered two separate offences at Wanawadi and Vishrantwadi police stations, which pertain to the alleged paper leak.
So far city police officials have registered two different FIRs against 10 persons and have arrested seven accused.
On February 18, the Army cancelled Army Relation Recruitment exam, which was scheduled to be held on February 28 at BEG centre in Pune, after the paper was found to be leaked.
Police are now investigating the source of the leaked paper and the exact number of candidates who had received its copies before the date of the exam.
(With inputs from Agencies)
