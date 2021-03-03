Army recruitment exam paper leak case: Two defence service personnel among 7 held in Pune

"The people arrested have been taken into custody including some retired army personnel and some of them are running pre-military training centres. We are investigating how the paper reached these people and who else was involved," he added.

According to reports, the Pune police have registered two separate offences at Wanawadi and Vishrantwadi police stations, which pertain to the alleged paper leak.

So far city police officials have registered two different FIRs against 10 persons and have arrested seven accused.

On February 18, the Army cancelled Army Relation Recruitment exam, which was scheduled to be held on February 28 at BEG centre in Pune, after the paper was found to be leaked.

Police are now investigating the source of the leaked paper and the exact number of candidates who had received its copies before the date of the exam.

(With inputs from Agencies)