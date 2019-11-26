Are BJP MLAs meeting at Sharad Pawar's Club?

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and smaller parties paraded 162 MLAs, including Independents, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai on Monday to show that the BJP government did not have support of majority MLAs. A day after the MVA's parade, now BJP has summoned its MLAs to the Garware Club at Wankhede Stadium.

The BJP has directed all 105 MLAs to Garware Club, whose President is Sharad Pawar. "We will prove our majority. Tonight at 9 pm, all BJP MLAs will meet at Garware Club in Mumbai," BJP leader Rao Saheb Danve told reporters after the Supreme Court ordered a trust vote, to be telecast live, "within 24 hours". The meeting at Garware Club has raised eyebrows in the political arena.