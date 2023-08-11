Archdiocese of Bombay: Pope Francis Open To Supporting Civil Legislation, Discuss On Same-Sex Marriage Become It Becomes 'Church Law' |

The Archdiocese of Bombay clarified that there was no change in the stand of the Catholic Church with respect to the LGBTQ community after a recent news report with a teaser headline. The story stated that the Catholic Church was open to the LGBTQ community but with conditions.

Pope Francis supports same-sex couple rights

"There is no change in the stance as far as the Catholic Church is concerned nor did the Pope say anything that is not already known," said Fr. Nigel Barrett, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay. A news article stated that the church does not allow same-sex marriage or even bless same-sex couples but Pope Francis is open to supporting civil legislation that gives same-sex coupled rights in areas such as pensions, health insurance, and inheritance.

No problem in de-criminalisation, but...

"The Church is saying we do not want to treat (same-sex) marriage as a criminal issue, however, the sacramentality of it is different. What marriage and marriage is all about is different. We said we do not have a problem with de-criminalisation but our moral position has never changed. Pension, health and inheritance are civil issues. These are mandated by law of land. If the law of the land says this is something that should be given, it is something the Church will not oppose. What we will oppose is if they say it legalises union of the same-sex marriage because that is a moral thing and an area that Church holds," said Barrett.

Discussion on making it a Church law underway

He added, "Right now, what the court has indicated, not necessarily in same-sex marriages but in case of live-in relationships, the partner is entitled to certain benefits that a married couple will have. That is what the courts have ruled in India. Even though they are not civilly married, the courts have said that benefits be given. This was a deviation from the earlier view when entitlements were given only when couples were legally married. In line with this and the broadness of the legality, the same benefits are being extended. So it is not a definitive statement but the Pope is saying that it will be up for debate and discussion before it becomes a Church law," said Barrett.