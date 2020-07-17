‘Appointment of administrator is the only option we have’

In an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif strongly justified the government’s decision to appoint administrators for 14,000 gram panchayats.

Why has the government decided to appoint administrators for 14,000 gram panchayats?

The governor had promulgated an ordinance in June for the appointment of administrator for the gram panchayat. He further stated that if due to natural calamity or emergency or war or financial emergency or administrative difficulties or epidemic diseases, the panchayat elections could not be held by the State Election Commission, the state government may appoint a suitable person as the administrator of such panchayat.

It is very clear that amidst the uncertainty caused by the present COVID-19 pandemic, the elections could not be held for the gram panchayats where the tenure is over. Besides, due to some court rulings in the past, the government cannot extend the tenure of these gram panchayats till fresh elections are held. As per the 73rd constitutional amendment, there is no other go but to explore the option of appointing administrators.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the government’s move and alleged that it was misuse of power to take control of the gram panchayat. What is your comment?

As I said, there was no alternative but to appoint the administrator. As per the stipulated norms, extension officers can be appointed as an administrator. But they are limited in numbers. This arrangement is until fresh elections are held.

What will be the procedure for the appointment of administrators?

The zilla parishad chief executive officer will appoint a person in consultation with the district guardian minister.

How will the three parties sharing power reach an understanding?

There is proper understanding amongst the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. I don’t see any hurdle in the appointment of administrators for these gram panchayats.