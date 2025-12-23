Appeal To Archbishop To Conduct Christmas Religious Services Only In English And Marathi | Pexels Image

The East Indian community has requested the Archbishop of Bombay, John Rodrigues, to give prominence to Marathi language during the Christmas Midnight Mass and other special religious services during the festival season.

The East Indians, an indigenous community from the city, said they are concerned and disappointed about the decision to include services in the languages of migrant groups during the festival. “As a community, we feel that this is not appropriate and demands that the language of these masses be either English, the universal language, or Marathi, the state language,” said Vicky Misquitta from the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat, a group representing the community.

“We appreciate the efforts of the diocese in promoting inclusivity, but we strongly believe that the indigenous people's language and culture should be given priority during special masses. We are not asking for anything new, but rather a return to the traditional practice of conducting masses in English and Marathi,” Misquitta added.

The East Indians, who live along the north Konkan coast, speak a dialect of Marathi. They pointed out that during the recent exposition of St Xavier in Goa where Marathi religious services were not included regularly and masses were conducted in Konkani, apart from languages.

