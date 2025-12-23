 Indian Railways Releases Calendar Celebrating 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
The calendar features the complete text of Vande Mataram written in Devanagari script on one side. The other side depicts the imposing Central Dome of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, along with a suburban local train and a Vande Bharat train, symbolising Indian Railways’ continuous development and progress in train travel.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Indian Railway | Representative Image

This year, the wall calendar showcases the theme “150 Historical Years of Vande Mataram”, with the caption “From Song to Soul… Uniting the Nation as Whole.”

