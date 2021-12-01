Antilia bomb scare: Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze conspired to plant explosives, says Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik, on Tuesday, levelled a serious allegation against former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze.

Malik said they allegedly conspired to plant explosives outside Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani. Malik’s charges came a day after Singh and Vaze held a meeting on the sidelines of the hearing before the Chandiwal Commission. Malik alleged, “The duo misinformed the government and hid the facts. Even after the killing of Mansukh Hiran, he was giving false information.

After Singh was transferred to Home Guard, he levelled corruption charges against former minister Anil Deshmukh through a letter. It was politically motivated. The truth will come out after the report of the Chandiwal Commission is released.” Malik also alleged that Vaze had forged a Pakistani passport. “In the Antilia case, a fake passport was made in the name of a petty thug. Pakistan’s exit-entry was shown on it. It was created by Vaze and Singh.

If Mansukh Hiran would have been ready to surrender, then this plan for a fake encounter would have been hatched by Singh and Vaze. The NIA got the fake passport from Vaze’s house. The NIA should disclose this information,” said Malik.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 11:53 AM IST