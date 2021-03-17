Antilia bomb scare: NIA seizes Mercedes car used by Sachin Vaze, recovers Rs 5 lakh from vehicle

A black Mercedes car, which was being used by Waze, was also seized from a parking lot near the CSMT station, and Rs 5 lakh in cash, a note-counting machine, two number plates and some clothes were recovered from it, Inspector General of the NIA Anil Shukla said.

The searches started around 8 pm on Monday and were going on till 4 am on Tuesday, he said.

The NIA has so far recorded the statements of seven officials of the Crime Branch including an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The agency also questioned the CIU's Assistant Police Inspector (API) Riyazuddin Kazi for the third consecutive day, Shukla said.

Kazi had collected the Digital Video Record (DVR) of CCTVs from the housing society in the Saket area of Thane, where Waze lived on February 27, two days after the explosives-laden Mahindra Scorpio car was found on Carmichael Road near Ambani's house.

The probe agency suspects that it was collected to destroy evidence which could implicate Waze himself, the official said. During the search, the DVR was seized.

The wife of businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that the Scorpio was stolen from his possession and who died mysteriously, has alleged that the SUV was being used by Waze for some time.

Kazi had also allegedly procured the fake number plates found in the SUV, the police official claimed.

The SUV case was taken over by the NIA following Hiran's death.

A special court on Sunday remanded Waze in the custody of the central agency till March 25. On Tuesday, the court rejected Waze's plea claiming that his arrest was illegal.

His lawyers Sajal Yadav and Sunny Punamiya argued that Waze was not produced before the court within 24 hours of his arrest, as is required.