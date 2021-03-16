Sachin Vaze case: BJP leaders demand Maharashtra Home Minister's resignation; trend #ResignAnilDeshmukh on Twitter

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of shielding suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested in connection with the explosive-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

The saffron party is now demanding Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation over the same. Meanwhile, BJP leaders on Tuesday trended #ResignAnilDeshmukh on Twitter.

"Sachin Vaze is allegedly enjoying protection and patronage of senior leaders of Maharashtra Govt. Still Home Minister is maintaining radio silence. How will the Home Minister provide security to common people of Maharashtra? #ResignAnilDeshmukh," tweeted BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua. "I DEMAND RESIGNATION OF ANIL DESHMUKH #ResignAnilDeshmukh," wrote BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur Dinesh Chaudhary.

Check out a few Twitter reactions: