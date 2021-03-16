Sachin Vaze case: BJP leaders demand Maharashtra Home Minister's resignation; trend #ResignAnilDeshmukh on Twitter

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of shielding suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested in connection with the explosive-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.
The saffron party is now demanding Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation over the same. Meanwhile, BJP leaders on Tuesday trended #ResignAnilDeshmukh on Twitter.
"Sachin Vaze is allegedly enjoying protection and patronage of senior leaders of Maharashtra Govt. Still Home Minister is maintaining radio silence. How will the Home Minister provide security to common people of Maharashtra? #ResignAnilDeshmukh," tweeted BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua. "I DEMAND RESIGNATION OF ANIL DESHMUKH #ResignAnilDeshmukh," wrote BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur Dinesh Chaudhary.
Check out a few Twitter reactions:
However, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Monday ruled out the possibility of Anil Deshmukh's resignation. "There is no question of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh being replaced. There is no cabinet reshuffle happening," Patil said. Action would be taken against those found guilty in the case of the recovery of SUV as well as the mysterious death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, he added. "The government doesn't intend to save anyone," Patil further said.
Besides, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday also said that the MVA government will not protect anyone. "We will not protect anyone. A thorough investigation will be carried out. Even if someone belonged to any political party, we will investigate them as is being done by ATS," he added. "Today CM said in the meeting that we will investigate all those involved and this has been accepted by all parties of the MVA," he further said.
