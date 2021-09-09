Antilia bomb scare: NCP says Param Bir Singh framed Anil Deshmukh on behest of BJP; MLA Ashish Shelar replies

Maharashtra Minister and NCP's spokesperson Nawab Malik on Thursday said that NIA's chargesheet in Antilia case raised many questions and findings of the chargesheet imply that the person behind manipulation is not being questioned.

"Sachin Waze was framed as main accused. From day one, we're saying that (former Mumbai Police Commissioner) Parambir Singh levelled allegations against Anil Deshmukh to save himself," Malik said.

"Singh misled the CM & others. He met Waze behind closed doors. Findings of the chargesheet imply that the person behind manipulation is not being questioned. He framed the minister on the behest of BJP," he added.

Replying to Malik without mention his name, BJP MLA Adv Ashish Shelar said that the NIA is doing its job and hose who wants to raise questions on its chargesheet can go to the court. "NIA's chargesheet should not be used to play politics," he added.

Meanwhile, industrialist Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, had cancelled a scheduled visit to Gujarat after the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside their house 'Antilia' in February this year, the security head of the residence has said in his statement to the NIA.

The statement is part of a chargesheet filed last week by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before a special court here against dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze and nine others in connection with the recovery of the vehicle with gelatin sticks near Ambani's residence on February 25 and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Former police officer Vaze is the prime accused in the case. As per probe agency, he also played a "pivotal role" in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Hiran, who had claimed that the SUV had been stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane district on March 5.

Besides Vaze and fomer police officer Pradeep Sharma, the others accused in the case are Vinayak Shinde, Naresh Gor Riyazuddin Kazi, Sunil Mane, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothkuri, Manish Soni and Santosh Shelar. Shinde, Kazi and Mane are former police officers.

The accused have been charged under various IPC sections, including for murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance, as well as relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act.

The NIA in its charge sheet said Waze placed the SUV with explosives near Ambani's house here to regain his reputation as a "super cop".

Businessman Mansukh Hiran was subsequently killed as Waze thought him to be the "weak link" in the conspiracy, the NIA said, alleging that Pradeep Sharma was roped in to execute the murder.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ Mumbai: MahaRERA issues recovery warrant against Virar developer

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 10:12 AM IST