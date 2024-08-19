 Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze Challenges UAPA & NIA Probe; Bombay HC Seeks Response From National Investigating Agency
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAntilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze Challenges UAPA & NIA Probe; Bombay HC Seeks Response From National Investigating Agency

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze Challenges UAPA & NIA Probe; Bombay HC Seeks Response From National Investigating Agency

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai. The NIA's case is that Waze, in conspiracy with the other accused, parked the explosives-laden SUV owned by businessman Mansukh Hiran.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
File pic

Mumbai: Dismissed policeman Sachin Waze has moved Bombay High Court challenging provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the National Investigating Agency (NIA) probe into the Antilia bomb scare case and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Division Bench Directs NIA To File Its Affidavit

FPJ Shorts
How Excess Coffee Intake Can Lead To Heart Attacks? Know Healthy Alternatives To Caffeine
How Excess Coffee Intake Can Lead To Heart Attacks? Know Healthy Alternatives To Caffeine
'I Felt Cheated': Mudassar Aziz REACTS To UAE Deleting Scene On Fardeen Khan's Character's Sexuality In Khel Khel Mein
'I Felt Cheated': Mudassar Aziz REACTS To UAE Deleting Scene On Fardeen Khan's Character's Sexuality In Khel Khel Mein
'Not Putting This For Hamper': Abhishek Banerjee Says His Comment On Being Thrown Out Of Dharma Productions Is 'Completely Misinterpreted'
'Not Putting This For Hamper': Abhishek Banerjee Says His Comment On Being Thrown Out Of Dharma Productions Is 'Completely Misinterpreted'
'Never Had To Call For My Cheques': Arjun Bijlani Bids Adieu To His Show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti
'Never Had To Call For My Cheques': Arjun Bijlani Bids Adieu To His Show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande on Monday directed NIA to file its affidavit in response to the petition filed by Waze, who is in jail in connection with the two cases.

The bench quipped that the 185-page petition filed by Waze from jail was more like a thesis.

Read Also
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh Responds Days After Being Accused Of Antilia Bomb...
article-image

"Is this a petition or a thesis? It has quoted Oscar Wilde and all. This seems like a thesis for a PhD," the court said.

Senior counsel Aabad Ponda, appearing for Waze, said the accused is in jail with nothing to do but this.

Waze Seeks Immediate Release Pending Hearing Of Petition

Waze, in his plea, has sought immediate release pending hearing of the petition.

Ponda argued that UAPA provisions has been wrongly invoked in the case and that the NIA had begun its probe even before the Act was applied in the case.

"The provisions of UAPA cannot be applied in cases all and sundry. This is just a case of gelatin recovered outside someone's residence in Mumbai. There was no terror caused," Ponda said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Ex-Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Challenges Anil Deshmukh And Son To Narco Test Over...
article-image

NIA's Competency Under Challenge

The NIA's competency is also under challenge as the agency had begun its investigation even before an order was passed by the Centre, Ponda said.

After hearing the arguments briefly, the HC sought a response from NIA and posted the matter for hearing on September 23.

About The Antilia Bomb Scare Case

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai. The NIA's case is that Waze, in conspiracy with the other accused, parked the explosives-laden SUV owned by businessman Mansukh Hiran. When Hiran later said he would reveal the truth, the accused persons allegedly killed him, as per NIA. Hiran, who said he was in possession of the SUV before it was allegedly stolen, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze Challenges UAPA & NIA Probe; Bombay HC Seeks Response From...

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze Challenges UAPA & NIA Probe; Bombay HC Seeks Response From...

Maharashtra: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch...

Maharashtra: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch...

Thane: Online Gambling Addict Arrested For Murdering 74-Year-Old, Stealing Gold, & Torching House To...

Thane: Online Gambling Addict Arrested For Murdering 74-Year-Old, Stealing Gold, & Torching House To...

Mumbai Housing Societies Struggling With Rising Instances Of Physical & Verbal Abuse

Mumbai Housing Societies Struggling With Rising Instances Of Physical & Verbal Abuse

Thane: 5 Killed, 4 Injured As Milk Tanker Falls Into 200-Ft Deep Valley In Kasara; Visuals Surface

Thane: 5 Killed, 4 Injured As Milk Tanker Falls Into 200-Ft Deep Valley In Kasara; Visuals Surface