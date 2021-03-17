Antilia bomb scare case: Congress' Sachin Sawant claims Mercedes seized by NIA belongs to BJP office-bearer

The NIA has seized a Mercedes car, which it said was used by arrested police officer Sachin Vaze. The NIA also claimed that it recovered Rs 5 lakh from the vehicle.

Vaze is at the centre of a probe by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) into a case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

Vaze, arrested for his alleged role in the case on March 13, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai police's crime branch till recently.

The NIA is probing the Antilia bomb scare case. Earlier on February 25, a SUV carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near Mukesh Ambani's residence. Later, the owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane, leading to a political furore.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said the more the ruling Shiv Sena defended Waze, the more suspicion there will be about the state government's intentions. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena had on Monday said take-over of the case by the NIA was "insult" to Maharashtra police.

(With inputs from Agencies)