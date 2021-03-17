Sharad Pawar backs Maha govt on Vaze issue, says state govt handled situation well

New Delhi: Under fire over the arrest of Mumbai Police official Sachin Waze in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, NCP president on Tuesday backed the state government and said it handled the situation well.

He also discarded speculation that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh would be sacked over the handling of the case.

"This is news to me," Pawar said on speculation over Deshmukh's sacking. Deshmukh belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"We do not believe that (an arrest of a sub-inspector) will impact the state government," Pawar said.

After the Waze's episode, Pawar on Monday held meetings with his NCP ministers and state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.