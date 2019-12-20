Anti-CAA protest: 3 ST buses stoned in Hingoli

Hingoli (Maharashtra): At least three MSRTC buses were stoned during a protest rally taken out her against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Friday, officials said. There are no reports of any injuries.

The buses, one with a few passengers inside, were pelted with stones, breaking its glass windows and damaging interiors, in Hingoli town and in Kalamnuri town, 20 km outskirts.

Police reinforcements were rushed to the affected sites to ward off any further violence, said an official.

The situation was reported to be under control since, and the agitation have continued peacefully under the watchful eyes of the police.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation officials in Mumbai were not available to provide any further details of the incident.

Earlier, hundreds of youth and citizens besides several social organisations and local groups, joined in the protests carrying banners, placards and posters, pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, images of the Constitution, and demanded the scrapping of CAA-NRC.

The Hingoli protests came a day after similar protests were held in Vidarbha region's Nagpur and Amravati on Thursday, besides over a dozen other cities and towns, including at Mumbaia's famed August Kranti Maidan, and by thousands of students in renowned state and central universities in Maharashtra.