Another deadline for lingering court building work in Mira Road | FPJ

More than eight years after the state government gave a green signal for setting up a court of law in Mira Road to address legal issues of citizens residing in the twin-city, the lingering work continues to get fresh deadlines for completion. After scripting history for delays, the fresh deadline has now been set as November-2022.

However, citizens are apprehensive about whether the public works department (PWD) would be able to complete the work on time. Although the three-storey court complex structure stands completed, it still awaits finishing final touches including- interiors, furniture, fixture and other residual work for the past couple of years.

Shiv –Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik along with a team of government engineers and representatives from the local lawyer’s organisation conducted an inspection to check the actual status of the court premises work on Monday. “Necessary directions have been given to ensure that the work is completed within four months and the court becomes functional from the beginning of 2022,” said Sarnaik.

However, the real matter of concern is the much-needed and time-consuming process for recruitment of staffers for the smooth functioning of the court. The staffing pattern still awaits an official nod, sources said.

"Around Rs. 12.50 crore has been spent on the structure and funds amounting Rs. 9.08 crore for 21 listed works have been approved by the government. The imposition of the model code of conduct due to various elections and the pandemic led to the delay in allotments. However, the work will now be fast-tracked,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

In response to the repeated pleas and regular follow-up by Sarnaik And the local lawyers association, the state government authorities in 2013 have its nod for setting up the court of the First Class Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge (Junior Division) on a plot admeasuring around 4,200 square meters reserved for the purpose in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road.

Scores of litigants from the region are forced to travel all the way to the court in Thane to attend civil and criminal cases. Moreover, the police department are also compelled to drive through the busy state and national highway with suspects and accused to produce them before the court.