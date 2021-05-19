Another city cop dies of COVID-19, Mumbai Police toll reaches to 116

The Mumbai police lost another policeman who succumbed due to COVID-19, the Police constable Sidharam Vhanmane, 43 who was attached to Motor Training department died on Tuesday taking the Mumbai police toll owning to COVID-19 to 116. This month alone the city police have lost seven policemen so far.

According to the police officials, Vhanmane a resident of Paral area was tested positive on May 5 and was subsequently admitted to Seven Hills hospital in Andheri. Vhanmane who had no comorbodities and also took his first vaccination dose Two months ago. Days after testing positive, his condition continued to worsen and he breathed his last at the hospital on Tuesday, said police.

A 61-year-old medical officer Dr Sarita Patil who was working at police medical clinic at Mahim also succumbed to COVID-19, she breathed her last at Neon hospital in Dombivali on Sunday morning.