Mumbai: Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge records his statement with CID in probe against Param Bir Singh

Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge from Akola police on Wednesday recorded his statement with the State CID officials in connection with the allegations made by the officer against IPS officer Param Bir Singh. He also claimed that Singh had asked him to not charge-sheet certain individuals against whom FIRs had been registered Ghadge had also alleged that after he refused to obey Singh's instructions, five FIRs were registered against him and he was suspended.

"I have informed State CID officials about how false cases were registered against me and C-Summary reports was filed in a criminal case to benefit certain people while Singh was Thane Police Commissioner," Ghadge told The Free Press Journal.

An FIR was registered against Param Bir Singh, DCP Parag Manere and 26 other policemen on the complaint of Ghadge at Akola in Vidarbha last month under various sections ranging from criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989.

The FIR was then transferred to the Thane city police.

In his complaint, Ghadge had made a series of allegations of corruption against Singh and other officers, in the period when the former Mumbai Commissioner of Police was posted with the Thane police.

Ghadge, who was posted in Thane police commissionerate during 2015-2018, had alleged that during his tenure, several officers there under Singh had indulged in various acts of corruption.