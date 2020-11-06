Another accused with corona flees from GT Hospital

Police launched a manhunt on Thursday to nab an accused after he fled from Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital’s coronavirus ward soon after he was admitted after tested positive for COVID-19. This is third such incident in which accused fled from the COVID-19 ward of the hospital.

According to the police, the 25-year-old accused, a resident of Darukhana area in Ray Road, was arrested by Byculla Police in a drug abuse case. Following his arrest, police sent him for COVID-19 test at GT Hospital where he tested positive for the pandemic and admitted to ward 12 on Wednesday.

During the night round at around 10.45, the ward officials alerted the police after they found him missing on his bed. They police swing into action and started a search in the entire premises but could not trace him in and around the hospital. The resident medical officer of the hospital, Shivaji Pawar, lodged a complaint with Azad Maidan Police in this regard.

"We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension (224), disobeying public servant's order (188), negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases dangerous to life (269) along with sections of Epidemic Act. Investigation is underway to trace him," said Vidyasagar Kalkundre, senior inspector of Azad Maidan Police Station.

This is third such incident in which a COVID-19 accused fled from GT Hospital. Last month, a minor boy, who was admitted to the hospital from Dongri remand home, fled from the ward and police are yet to find out him. In May, a 45-year-old accused told the hospital staff that he was going for loo and escaped.

For every accused, a police guard has been provided round the clock. However, since the accused were COVID-19 positive and were kept in special wards where no one is allowed to enter and even policemen have to stand at hospital's gate. Since everyone is in mask these days, the accused taking the benefit of the mask escapes from the hospital, said another police officer.