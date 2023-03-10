Annoyed by noise, Pune man breaks sound system worth Rs 10 Lakh | Pixabay

After getting annoyed by the noise of the sound system, a senior citizen in Kondwa Khurd area directly went to a wedding ceremony and broke wires, machine, and speakers, causing a loss of Rs 10 lakh.

As per the report by Sakal, the incident took place in the Kondhwa Khurd area of Pune on Wednesday (8th March).

Police said that on 8th March, a wedding ceremony was being held in the ballroom of the Coriental Resort and Club in the Kondhwa area where the incident happened. The man who vandalised the sound system has been identified as Satyabir Banga whose house is a short distance from this resort.

"Irritated by the noise, Banga directly entered the resort without permission and broke the sound system," Police added. He also broke the laptop of the LED operator and damaged all other items. He was booked Indian Penal Section 427, 452 in the kOndwa Police station.