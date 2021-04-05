Maharashtra govt, Anil Deshmukh to separately move SC after Bombay HC orders CBI probe into corruption charges against latter

Maharashtra government and Anil Deshmukh will be separately approaching the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order on a preliminary probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into corruption charges against Deshmukh, government sources told The Free Press Journal.

For the uninitiated, the Bombay HC on Monday asked the CBI to start a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The court was hearing a plea of the petitioner Dr Jaishri Patil regarding the matter.

"Bombay High Court has asked the CBI director to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days and to register an FIR if any cognizable offence is found," petitioner Dr Jaishri Patil told the mediapersons.