Angels of Mumbai: 28 cats, 6 dogs and a human!

Royce Patel’s home in Andheri East is more like a hospital than a home, he says. At any point in time, the 50-year-old bachelor lives with an astounding number of animals who need his care. Currently, there are 28 cats and six dogs in his 575 sq. ft. flat — all of them rescued from the streets, some abandoned on unsafe roads in the middle of the night, some accident cases.

When accident cases come up at night, Patel, who works as an accountant with a private firm, is the go-to person. Hiring animal ambulances, he takes them to BSPCA, Parel. “Believe it or not, I sleep at 3 AM every day,” he says. “Initially, I foot the bills myself. An ambulance driver once said if this continues, I will be on the road soon,” He then started raising donations through crowdsourcing.