Anand Dighe Birth Anniversary: Thane Pays Tribute To ‘Dharmaveer’ As Leaders, Workers Gather At Shaktistal | VIDEO

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, ministers and party workers pay homage to late Anand Dighe at Shaktistal in Thane on his birth anniversary | X - @Shivsenaofc

Thane, Jan 27: On January 27, 1951, a leader was born in the then Thana district of Maharashtra State who would later become a towering figure in Maharashtra’s political landscape. Anand Dighe, fondly referred to as “Dharmaveer,” was not just a leader but a saviour to the people of Thane and beyond. As his birth anniversary is marked, a man whose legacy continues to inspire millions is being honoured.

Huge gathering at memorial site

Today marks the 75th birth anniversary of the Thane Shiv Sena leader, late Anand Dighe. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with several ministers from the cabinet and MLAs from the Shinde group, will be present at ‘Shaktisthal’, the memorial site of Anand Dighe.

Shaktisthal has been attractively decorated with flowers, and people from Thane are seen gathering at the memorial site. Thane’s Shiv Sena (UBT) party leader Rajan Vichare and several workers from the UBT will also visit Shaktisthal today to pay their respects to late Anand Dighe.

Anand Dighe’s old Armada four-wheeler vehicle has also been kept at the site as a major attraction for workers and citizens.

Various programmes arranged

On this occasion, the Thane Municipal Corporation has organised various programmes. A bhajan competition has also been organised near the memorial site of late Anand Dighe. In Thane, 75 auto rickshaws are available to residents free of cost today, operated by women auto rickshaw drivers. These auto rickshaws will remain in service throughout the day.

Anand Dighe’s early life and introduction to Shiv Sena

Born into a humble Marathi family, Anand Dighe’s early life was deeply influenced by the socio-political environment of the time. His father, Chintamani Dighe, and his family’s farming background shaped his grounded personality.

Inspired by Balasaheb Thackeray’s fiery speeches and the Shiv Sena’s advocacy for the rights of the Marathi people, Dighe joined the party as a karyakarta in his late teens. This decision marked the beginning of a lifelong commitment to serving the people of Maharashtra.

The rise of a legendary leader

Dighe’s journey in the Shiv Sena was nothing short of remarkable. Starting as a karyakarta, he rose through the ranks and became the district head of Thane in 1984. His courage, discipline and relentless dedication to the cause earned him the trust of the Thackeray family and the respect of party workers. His leadership was characterised by a hands-on approach — resolving people’s problems, fighting for Marathi rights and nurturing young talent.

Dighe Saheb’s famous darbar

Anand Dighe’s residence at Tembhi Naka became a hub for resolving the grievances of Thane citizens. His daily darbar was a testament to his commitment to the people. Here, he listened to issues, resolved disputes and ensured justice, often going beyond the call of duty. His ability to connect with people and his relentless pursuit of solutions earned him unwavering loyalty.

Champion of Marathi identity and social causes

Anand Dighe’s efforts extended beyond politics. He championed the cause of Marathi entrepreneurs, helped young aspirants prepare for competitive examinations and supported cultural initiatives such as the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan.

His contributions to promoting Marathi festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri are remembered even today. He also played a pivotal role in renaming Haji Malang Gad to Shri Malang Gad, showcasing his dedication to Hindu traditions.

A mentor to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

One of Anand Dighe’s most enduring legacies is his mentorship of Eknath Shinde, who would later become the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Dighe’s guidance and influence played a crucial role in shaping Shinde’s political career.

Legacy of strength and compassion

Anand Dighe was often referred to as the “Bahubali” of Thane for his fearless and authoritative leadership. Yet, he was equally known for his compassion. From arranging employment for the needy to organising rallies for the Ram Mandir cause, Dighe’s leadership was rooted in action and empathy.

The tragic end

On August 24, 2001, Anand Dighe’s life took a tragic turn when his car collided with an ST bus on the Thane highway. He was admitted to Singhania Hospital with a fractured leg.

However, on August 26, 2001, he succumbed to two heart attacks, leaving a void that has never been filled. His untimely demise led to widespread grief in Thane, with lakhs of people attending his funeral to bid him a final farewell.

Remembering Dharmaveer Anand Dighe

Anand Dighe’s life is a story of dedication, courage and service. His leadership not only strengthened Shiv Sena’s presence in Thane but also laid a strong foundation for the party in neighbouring regions. Even today, his absence is deeply felt, and his legacy continues to be celebrated by Thanekars and Marathi Manus alike.

