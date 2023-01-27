Anand Dighe Birth Anniversary: 'Fortunate for association with Dharmaveer,' CM Shinde, others pay tribute

Today is the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Anand Dighe was born on January 27, 1952 in Tembhi Naka area of Thane city. Later, influenced by Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray's ideas, he joined Shiv Sena at the age of 18. Anand Dighe is known as a leader who devoted his whole life for the welfare of Thane. Anand Dighe has popularly been known as Dharmaveer (religious hero).

On his birth anniversary, leaders from all political parties paid tribute to the politician.

CM, political leaders pay tributes to Dighe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who trained in politics under Dighe, took to social media to pay tributes to his Guru.

"Lucky for the association with Dharmaveer, got a legacy of social causes... Greetings to Venerable Guruvarya Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb on his birth anniversary..," wrote CM Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader anf former minister Aaditya Thackeray also paid tributes to Anand Dighe on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to 'Dharmaveer Anand Dighe', a true Shiv Sainik of Shiv Sena Chief Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary!" said Thackeray.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Minister Jitendra Awhad, who also hails from Thane district, wrote: "Today is the birth anniversary of Mr. Anand Dighe Saheb, who had great loyalty towards social work, forgot thirst, hunger and time, worked for the public and worked day and night for the Marathi people of Thane. As sensitive as he was confrontational. Tributes."

Earlier on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated a health camp organised by his party in Thane on the occasion of birth anniversary of Anand Dighe.

"Party chief Mr. Uddhavsaheb Thackeray attended the health camp organized by Shiv Sena on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dharamveer Anand Dighe at Shivaji Maidan, Thane," said Shiv Sena communications handle.

The Maharashtra Navnriman Sena (MNS), recalling the words said by Dighe for its chief Raj Thackeray, shared an old picture of both leaders together.

"Rajsaheb, the responsibility of Hindutva is now on you... You are the future of Maharashtra... You are the strength of the Marathi people," the official page of MNS wrote, quoting Dighe.

