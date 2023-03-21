Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Aniksha Jaisinghani's voice sample to be matched with video

Aniksha Jainsinghani |

The police have taken a voice sample of Aniksha Jaisinghani, who was arrested for threatening, blackmailing, and trying to extort money from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The sample will be matched with the voice heard on the alleged threatening video.

Sources said there are two videos in which Aniksha demanded ₹10 crore from Amruta Fadnavis. In one of them, she is seen filling a bag with ₹1 crore in cash and saying something; in another, she is seen taking the same bag to Fadnavis residence Sagar Bungalow and giving it to a woman.

Police in search of the bag

The police are looking out for the bag and questioning Aniksha about it but haven’t made any headway. Amruta Fadnavis said in her statement to the Malabar Hill police that the bag handed over to her staff contained clothes and was returned.

The police sent both the videos to the forensic lab for examination. The report stated there is a difference in the size of the two bags.

Devices seized, no access to data

A police officer said that Aniksha is not cooperating in the investigation. They have seized her mobile phone and tablet but don’t have access to the data as she has refused to share the passwords. The police also plan to bring bookie Anil Jaisinghani, who was arrested on Monday, and Aniksha face to face.