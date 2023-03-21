 Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Aniksha Jaisinghani's voice sample to be matched with video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAmruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Aniksha Jaisinghani's voice sample to be matched with video

Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Aniksha Jaisinghani's voice sample to be matched with video

Sources said there are two videos in which Aniksha demanded 10 crore from Amruta Fadnavis. In one of them, she is seen filling a bag with ₹1 crore in cash and saying something.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Aniksha Jainsinghani |

The police have taken a voice sample of Aniksha Jaisinghani, who was arrested for threatening, blackmailing, and trying to extort money from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The sample will be matched with the voice heard on the alleged threatening video.

Sources said there are two videos in which Aniksha demanded ₹10 crore from Amruta Fadnavis. In one of them, she is seen filling a bag with ₹1 crore in cash and saying something; in another, she is seen taking the same bag to Fadnavis residence Sagar Bungalow and giving it to a woman.

Read Also
Amruta Fadnavis blackmailing: Anil Jaisinghani, his cousin remanded in police custody till Monday;...
article-image

Police in search of the bag

The police are looking out for the bag and questioning Aniksha about it but haven’t made any headway. Amruta Fadnavis said in her statement to the Malabar Hill police that the bag handed over to her staff contained clothes and was returned.

The police sent both the videos to the forensic lab for examination. The report stated there is a difference in the size of the two bags.

Devices seized, no access to data

A police officer said that Aniksha is not cooperating in the investigation. They have seized her mobile phone and tablet but don’t have access to the data as she has refused to share the passwords. The police also plan to bring bookie Anil Jaisinghani, who was arrested on Monday, and Aniksha face to face.

Read Also
Mumbai Police arrests bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat for allegedly 'blackmailing' Amruta...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sanjay Raut is from Sena but working for Sharad Pawar: Dada Bhuse

Sanjay Raut is from Sena but working for Sharad Pawar: Dada Bhuse

Mumbai: Matunga workshop revamps 'condemned' coach, deployed for Central Railway

Mumbai: Matunga workshop revamps 'condemned' coach, deployed for Central Railway

Textile Commissionerate not moving to Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis

Textile Commissionerate not moving to Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis

Unseasonal rain surprises Mumbaikars, IMD warns of moderate rainfall and thunderstorm till Thursday

Unseasonal rain surprises Mumbaikars, IMD warns of moderate rainfall and thunderstorm till Thursday

Mumbai: To woo Marathi voters BJP to celebrate Gudi Padwa, will hoist 1 lakh gudis in city

Mumbai: To woo Marathi voters BJP to celebrate Gudi Padwa, will hoist 1 lakh gudis in city