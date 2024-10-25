 Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Bought Property Worth Over Whopping ₹100 Crore In 2024
According to Square Yards, since 2020, the Bachchan family have accounted for more than a quarter of celebrity real estate transactions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), amassing approximately 0.19 million sq. ft. of property with a combined investment of Rs. 219 crore.

Updated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 08:45 AM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have added another feather to their real estate portfolio by acquiring properties worth Rs. 24.95 crore in Mulund West locality, according to registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Mulund West is a highly sought-after residential hub known for its strategic connectivity to both central and western parts of Mumbai. It offers a blend of modern infrastructure and scenic greenery, making it a prime destination for affluent buyers and professionals alike. The newly- purchased properties are located in Oberoi Realty’s premium residential project, Eternia, which offers ready-to-move-in 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments.

These recently acquired apartments by the Bachchan family span a total carpet area of 10,216 sq. ft., with 10 apartments purchased in total—eight having carpet area of 1,049 sq. ft. each and two spanning 912 sq. ft. per unit. Each transaction included two car parking spaces, and the deal incurred a total stamp duty of Rs. 1.50 crore. Notably, Abhishek Bachchan acquired six of these apartments amount to Rs. 14.77 crore and Amitabh Bachchan purchased the remaining four apartments.

This latest acquisition adds to an already impressive series of property investments made by the father-son duo. According to Square Yards, since 2020, the Bachchan family have accounted for more than a quarter of celebrity real estate transactions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), amassing approximately 0.19 million sq. ft. of property with a combined investment of Rs. 219 crore.

Notably, the Bachchans have invested over Rs. 100 crore in real estate in 2024 alone. Their portfolio primarily includes properties in Oshiwara and Magathane (Borivali East), comprising both residential and commercial spaces.

