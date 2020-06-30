Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mira Bhayandar, new MBMC chief imposes 'total' lockdown

Alarmed by the rising number of coronavirus cases in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to resume its rigid containment exercise by imposing a complete lockdown from Wednesday, July 1 in an attempt to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The lockdown comes 24 days after the first phase of the unlock mode was announced by the state government under its Mission Begin Again programme on 6, June.

As per orders promulgated by newly appointed civic chief Dr. Vijay Rathod, the intensive lockdown will now remain in force till the midnight of July 10.

While groceries, supermarkets, chicken-mutton shops, vegetable, fish and fruit markets will continue to remain closed, medical stores can operate from 9 am to 5 pm.