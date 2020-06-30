Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as of June 29 as per BMC

As coronavirus cases continue to increase in the financial capital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with the ward wise break-down of new COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai.
Check out the cases in your ward here:
BMC has also issued the ward wise growth rate of new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. Check out the growth rate for your ward here:
A total of 1,247 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai on Monday, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 76,294 including 28,288 active cases. While 43,545 patients were discharged so far, and 4,461 deaths took place.
Meanwhile, with a spike of 5,257 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst hit state in the country. The state has a total of 1,69,883 cases, including 7,610 deaths.
(With inputs from IANS)
