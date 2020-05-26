Amid COVID-19 outbreak in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray holds monsoon preparedness meeting

The COVID-19 outbreak has been one of the biggest crises in recent history, and Maharashtra remains the worst affected state till date. But this is not the only issue the state has to contend with. With the monsoon fast approaching, the coastal state has now begun holding pre-monsoon preparedness meetings.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a pre-monsoon preparedness review meeting via video conferencing. Also present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as well as Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, MoS Prajakt Prasadrao Tanpure, the Chief Secretary, and officials of Railways, Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, IMD and so on.