Amid COVID-19 outbreak in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray holds monsoon preparedness meeting

The COVID-19 outbreak has been one of the biggest crises in recent history, and Maharashtra remains the worst affected state till date. But this is not the only issue the state has to contend with. With the monsoon fast approaching, the coastal state has now begun holding pre-monsoon preparedness meetings.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a pre-monsoon preparedness review meeting via video conferencing. Also present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as well as Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, MoS Prajakt Prasadrao Tanpure, the Chief Secretary, and officials of Railways, Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, IMD and so on.
While this is an annual occurrence, the situation is further complicated by the COVID-19 outbreak. Maharashtra has recorded over 52,600 positive cases till date, and there is speculation that the lockdown that remains in place till May 31 may be further extended.
"We can't say that the lockdown will be over by May 31. We need to be extra cautious during monsoon," the Chief Minister had said on Sunday.
Following the meeting on Tuesday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office assured that the government would undertake disaster rescue works, while taking "due caution" owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
News agency ANI quoted the CMO to add that Thackeray had instructed the administration to make the necessary protective equipment, kits and masks available for the same.
"To prevent a flood situation like last year in Sangli-Kolhapur, discharge of water from dams should be planned and regulated. The CM asked for co-ordination to be ensured now with the Department concerned for release of water from the Almatti dam in Karnataka," the Maharashtra CMO added.
While news of a fifth phase of lockdown remain unconfirmed, the state has gradually begun the process of reopening. From May 25 domestic flight services resumed in a limited manner, and train travel too continues with limitations.
The state transport buses have also started plying within districts in green zones. The government is also considering giving permission for shooting of films and TV serials, as well as post production work in green zones, Chief Minister Thackeray revealed recently.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)