Ambani bomb scare: Jaish-ul-Hind claims responsibility for placing explosives-laden SUV outside Antilia

Mumbai: Days after a gelatin-laden vehicle was found outside businessman Mukesh Ambani's house, an unknown group, Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for placing the vehicle and a threatening letter addressed to the Ambanis. The organisation claimed responsibility by posting a message on social media messaging app Telegram earlier on Sunday.
Mumbai Police, however, are yet to confirm the development.
In the message posted, the organisation stated that the man who placed the SUV near Ambani residence has reached the safe house and that this was "just a trailer and big picture is yet to come". The organisation also threatened Mukesh and Nita Ambani that the next time the SUV will ram into their kids if the businessman does not give into their demands.
The message from the organisation further says, "You (Ambanis) know what you have to do, just transfer the money regarding which we have told you earlier".
Moreover, they also challenged the investigative agencies in the message, saying the National Investigation Agency (NIA) joined hands with Israeli intelligence agency Mossad but failed to investigate the blast that took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi last month.
Mumbai Police, who have registered an offence and are probing the case, found 20 gelatin sticks that were recovered from an abandoned SUV near Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia. Police had also recovered a bag of Mumbai Indians, a franchise cricket team owned by Reliance industries.
The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) squad checked the car and towed it to an undisclosed location for further investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed that SUV's engine number and chassis number have reportedly been erased, said officials.
According to the police, an unknown person drove the car to the location and parked it near Antilia around 1 am on Thursday, the SUV was followed by an unidentified white Innova car and police suspect that the accused left in that car.