Mumbai: 'This was just a Trailer,' says threat letter found in Mumbai Indians bag in SUV parked near Ambani residence Antilia

Along with 20 gelatine sticks that were recovered from an abandoned SUV near Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia, the police have also recovered a bag of Mumbai Indians, a franchise cricket team owned by Reliance industries.

The police have also found a threat letter addressed to Mukesh and Nita Ambani. "This was just a trailer, next time the materials will be complete and preparation are complete, beware, good night," the letter added.

The letter which was written in Hindi was marked by spelling errors, said the police.

Hours after an explosive-laden SUV was found barely 600 meters away from Ambani's residence in South Mumbai, the Mumbai police registered the First Information Report (FIR) into the incident, the offence was registered against an unknown accused.

Confirming the registration of offence the Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said, an offence has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for negligent conduct with respect to an explosive substance (286), forgery (465), making or possessing counterfeit seal with intent to commit forgery (473), criminal intimidation (506(2)) and criminal conspiracy (120(B)) and section 4 of Explosive Substances Act".

The security of Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani was beefed up after at least 20 gelatine sticks were recovered from an SUV seized barely 600 meters away from Antilia. From the car, police seized a threat letter addressed to Ambani along with a couple of other number plates.

According to the police, the SUV displayed a registration number identical to that of a vehicle used by Ambani's security detail while one of the number plate found inside the car was also similar to that of Ambani's convoy car, said police.