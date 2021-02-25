Mumbai: SUV with 20 gelatin sticks found outside Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia; investigation transferred to Crime Branch

Mumbai: An abandoned vehicle was found at Carmichael Road near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia today. Soon after, the authorities were alerted about the car and all the roads leading to the location were cordoned off by the police.

A team of police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the spot and examined the suspicious vehicle. After checking, the car was towed away by the traffic police.

During the search, around 20 Gelatin sticks were found. According to Mumbai Police PRO, it was not an assembled explosive device. "The investigation has been transferred to the crime branch and further probe is on," the official added.