Ambani bomb scare case: Special holiday court sends Sachin Vaze's aide Riyaz Qazi to NIA custody till April 16

A special holiday court today sent accused Sachin Vaze's aide Riyaz Qazi to NIA custody till April 16. Riyaz Qazi was produced before a holiday court later today. Riyaz Qazi, who was previously questioned by the NIA in connection with the murder of Mansukh Hiren, was transferred out of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch earlier in March.

Meanwhile, suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze who was sent to judicial custody till April 23 by special NIA court on Friday is kept at a High-security cell in Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai. Vaze has tested negative for COVID-19.

The police said Vaze was arrested in the case of recovery of an explosive from an SUV and in the murder case of a businessman Mansukh Hiren.

Sources from the prison department said as per the jail protocol Vaze went through the COVID-19 test and was tested negative. "We have written to various court's about COVID-19 test mandatory if any accused brought in jail. Following the protocol Vaze too was brought to the jail on Friday evening in-between 5:30 pm to 6 pm with a negative report. He was kept in a high security cell and is quarantined for 14 days as per the procedure followed for new inmates coming to jail," added the official.