Mumbai News: MPCB Shuts Down 10 RMC Plants, Collects ₹84 Lakh Fine In 2 Days To Curb Air Pollution

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board shuts down multiple ready-mix concrete plants across Mumbai and MMR for violating pollution control norms | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 08: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has shut down 10 more RMC plots in the last two days and collected a fine of Rs 84 lakh during inspections of 17 polluting RMC plants found violating norms.

Since December 2025, flying squads of the MPCB have shut down 18 RMC plots, inspected a total of 240 projects, and collected fines amounting to Rs 4.35 crore from those not following norms.

Action following High Court orders

The establishment of flying squads and inspections in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are being carried out following Bombay High Court orders to control rising air pollution in the region.

List of RMC plots shut in last two days

The 10 RMC plots closed after inspections in the last two days include Swaminarayan Lifespace LLP, Dombivli; JRB Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., Kalyan; Shriram Enterprises, Ambernath; Prism Johnson Ltd., Bhiwandi; L&T, Bhiwandi; Krishna Constructions, Dahisar; Prakash Engineers and Infra Projects, Turbhe; AP Constructions, Turbhe; Gajanan Saidutt Associates, Virar; and RDS Project, Worli.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)