Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Shuts Down 8 Polluting RMC Plants, Deploys Flying Squads After Bombay HC Orders

MPCB shut eight polluting RMC plants and impose heavy fines across Mumbai and MMR | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 06: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has shut down eight polluting Ready Mix Cement (RMC) plants since December 2025, of which four were closed in the last eight days. Over a period of one month, the MPCB’s newly formed flying squads have inspected 196 RMC plots and collected a fine of Rs 3.59 crore.

Flying squads deployed amid rising pollution

The flying squads were deployed in the backdrop of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s rising air pollution and as per the directions of the Bombay High Court to take strict action against establishments that do not comply with environmental regulations, the MPCB said on Tuesday.

Fines imposed on construction sites

The flying squads have also inspected more than 108 construction sites and collected fines amounting to Rs 10 lakh for violating norms. At least four flying squads have been deployed in Mumbai and two in Navi Mumbai.

Units shut in the last eight days

The establishments closed in the last eight days are Deepak Stone Company in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai; Crystal Corkite Infra; Saloni Construction; and Foam Rock L.L.P. in Bhiwandi.

Closures reported last month

The establishments and sites closed last month were M/s NCC Ltd in Mankhurd (Metro Bhavan Operations and Training Academy for the Metro project in Mandale); M/s OK Gehlot Operator, Deonar; M/s Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, Deonar (BMC’s waste-to-energy project at the dumping ground); and M/s NA Constructions Pvt Ltd in Kurla.

Also Watch:

Daily reviews and penal action underway

“The daily inspection activities of the flying squads are being reviewed by MPCB Member Secretary Devender Singh, and directions are being given to polluting establishments to immediately implement technical measures for pollution control along with penal action,” said MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/