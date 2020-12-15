Alzheimer’s patient reunited with kin within an hour after she went missing

A 73-year-old woman, suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and wandered off from the Terminal 2 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday, was reunited with her kin within an hour.

The senior citizen, Vasundhara Sadawarte, had just landed from Australia with her husband and was about to board a Pune-bound taxi, when she suffered an Alzheimer’s attack and went missing, only to be found four kilometer away at Saki Naka junction.

According to police, the woman and her 75-year-old husband, Ashok Sadawarte, arrived at the CSMIA from Australia on Sunday afternoon and were boarding their luggage in a Pune-bound rental vehicle at the T2, when Vasundhara went missing. A while later when Sadawarte did not find his wife around, he panicked and immediately alerted the police control room about his wife being missing from the airport.

Considering the severity of the matter, police immediately swung into action after her son-in-law provided Vasundhara's photograph to the police team.

Police Sub-Inspector Yamgar immediately circulated the photos to all mobile vans and beat marshalls in a bid to trace the septuagenarian at the earliest.

Within an hour or so, Vasundhara was found wandering near Hotel Mahalaxmi Garden at Saki Naka junction, which is nearly three to four kilometers from the airport. Two police constables brought Vasundhara at Sahar police station, following which she was handed over to her relatives.