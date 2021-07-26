'Allow restaurants to remain open till 10:30 pm, gyms till 8 pm': Pune MLA Siddharth Shirole writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Shivajinagar Siddharth Shirole on Monday said he has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to consider relaxing timings for restaurants and gyms in the city. He has asked the CM to allow restaurants to remain open till 10:30 pm and gyms till 8 pm.
"Restaurants should be allowed to remain open till min. 10:30 PM & Gyms till 8 PM. In a letter written to Hon. CM @OfficeofUT ji I have asked him to consider relaxing timings for restaurants & gyms in #Pune, especially when shops may soon be allowed to be open till 7 pm," he tweeted.
He said that the all businesses in Pune and in the state are suffering extensively due to this extended phase of Level 3 lockdown. "With high rate of vaccination and availability of medical infrastructure the GoM should now focus on reviving the economy and save businesses which may die soon," he added.
Shirole said the constant fear of the impending third wave of coronavirus does not justify inaction. "GoM should instead ensure that establishments & citizens strictly follow #COVID appropriate behavior. GoM can also consider allowing only #vaccinated patrons, but keeping businesses closed is causing more harm," he said in another tweet.
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday reported 139 new COVID-19 cases. Besides, five deaths were recorded in the day, taking the toll to 8,736.