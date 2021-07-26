'Allow restaurants to remain open till 10:30 pm, gyms till 8 pm': Pune MLA Siddharth Shirole writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Shivajinagar Siddharth Shirole on Monday said he has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to consider relaxing timings for restaurants and gyms in the city. He has asked the CM to allow restaurants to remain open till 10:30 pm and gyms till 8 pm.

"Restaurants should be allowed to remain open till min. 10:30 PM & Gyms till 8 PM. In a letter written to Hon. CM @OfficeofUT ji I have asked him to consider relaxing timings for restaurants & gyms in #Pune, especially when shops may soon be allowed to be open till 7 pm," he tweeted.