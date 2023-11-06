All You Need To Know About ‘Nexus One’ Mobile App Launched By Navi Mumbai's Nexus Seawoods Mall

Navi Mumbai's Nexus Seawoods Mall |

Navi Mumbai: Nexus Seawoods, a part of Nexus Select Trust, India’s first listed Retail REIT, has launched its own 'Nexus One App'. The app boasts of innovative user-friendly features that one can navigate through while on the go.

The app will also feature special gratifications that have been custom-designed keeping the festive season in mind and will be up for grabs only for app users. The Nexus One app will be available on iOS and Android platforms.

The app has been launched keeping in mind the Nexus motto and promise of the “Ab Har Din Kuch Naya” experience.

Nexus Select Trust On Newly Launched App

Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, of Nexus Select Trust, said, “Nexus One app provides a new dimension for our customers. The key features of the app include wayfinding, exclusive shop and win deals, Loyalty programs etc, where customers can shop, upload invoices, and unlock rewards that can be used during the next visit or take-home gifts. The Nexus One app integrates our loyalty program with our much-appreciated offline shop and wins. As part of the App Launch, we are giving away various goodies to consumers who download the app. We promise to give the best shopping experience to our customers during the festive season through this app”

As part of the launch month special offers the app will have in store some surprise gifts for the shoppers that includes free sign-up gifts, exclusive GV’s, prizes and much more. The app is live on both IOS & Android platforms and users can download it to have first-hand experience and to avail all benefits and exclusive deals.