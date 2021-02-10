Alibaug: Three held for possession of pangolin

Three persons have been arrested for alleged possession of pangolin in Raigad district, an official said on Wednesday.

A team from the forest departments of Roha and Mahad on Monday intercepted an autorickshaw on Mumbai-Goa Highway and on checking, found a pangolin inside the vehicle, forest officer from Roha Vishwajit Jadhav said.

Three occupants of the vehicle Sagar Shrikrishna Shirke, Chikandarbhai Sabale and Naresh Prakash Kadam, all residents of Chiplun of Ratnagiri district, were nabbed for illegal possession of the animal, he said.

The trio was produced in court and remanded to police custody, the official added.