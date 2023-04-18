Ajit Pawar's plan to join hands with BJP postponed, but can happen soon: Naresh Mhaske

File Photo

Thane: On Tuesday the Shiv-Sen Eknath Shinde's faction spokesperson Naresh Mhaske called a press conference at CM Eknath Shinde's bungalow and allegedly said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar's operation of joining hands with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) would have been postponed for some time, but soon he many think about it again.

Naresh Mhaske said, "The NCP party despite having 56 MLAs is not getting more importance than MVA with just 15 MLAs. The state opposition leader Ajit Pawar is upset over it. There is no doubt that the discussions that are going on in the political circle will happen further. The operation was postponed due to an increase in sugar level."

"For the past few days, there has been talking of NCP leader and state opposition leader Ajit Pawar going with the BJP. If there was no such thing then what was the signature of 40 MLAs, claimed by Thackeray group leader Sanjay Raut? Also, Ajit Pawar initially did not deny this discussion. Pawar first allowed the discussion to take place and then refuted it. So it is clear from this that Ajit Pawar is upset. In the Mahavikas Aghadi's meeting, the party which has 15 MLAs is given more weightage" said Mhaske.

Mhaske while speaking on Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray said, "During the time of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, many stalwarts used to visit Matoshree and it used to be a big deal for the people who came there. For the past few days, there was talk that Rahul Gandhi, who insulted freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, on whose principles Balasaheb's Hinduism is based, will come to Matoshree. It seems that Uddhav Thackeray is not following his father's principles. Also, Rahul Gandhi did not come himself, he sent his aide. He also invited Uddhav and Aditya to come to Delhi to meet him. Because of this Matoshree has been insulted. Both Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray have killed the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray. Sanjay Raut has played a major role in ending the Shiv Sena. He first danced on the road of Janpath and later rubbed his nose on silver oak and now he will go to Delhi for mujra."