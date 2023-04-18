Fact Check: Has Ajit Pawar removed NCP logo from his Twitter & Facebook bio amid rumours of him joining hands with BJP?

Ajit Pawar removes NCP logo from his Twitter and Facebook bio amid rumours of him joining hands with BJP | File Photo

Several news reports claimed that senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has removed the NCP logo from his Twitter and Facebook bios amid rumours of him joining hands with the BJP. However, we checked the web archives of his Twitter handle and found that news to be false.

Check out the screenshot here:

Screen Grab of Ajit Pawar's Twitter account from 30 Jun 2022 16:14:08 UTC |

In the above screen shot of the web archive, which is from June 30, 2022, at around 4 o'clock in the evening. In the screenshot, there is no cover image that can be seen on his Twitter profile. Even the current profile of Ajit Pawar does not have a cover image. So, the news of Pawar changing his cover image amidst rumours of political tension in the state are false.

Possible disqualification of Sena lawmakers spurs Pawar's bid

Pawar's bid for the chief minister post follows reports that the Supreme Court may disqualify lawmakers from the Shiv Sena who have rebelled against the current chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray. This development would create a power vacuum, which Pawar is keen to fill with the BJP's support.

Silence from NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar raises questions

While Pawar's bid is gaining momentum, it is intriguing that the NCP's patriarch, Sharad Pawar, has remained silent. In 2019, when Ajit Pawar bolted, Sharad Pawar had called up all NCP lawmakers to keep the party intact. However, this time around, he has not made any counter move. According to sources, Ajit Pawar is personally calling up NCP MLAs to seek their signatures, but Sharad Pawar has not yet intervened.

Hope for a last-minute intervention

Sources within the NCP are keeping their fingers crossed that Sharad Pawar will make a last-minute intervention that could tilt the scales in favor of another candidate. However, Ajit Pawar is not leaving anything to chance and has been in discussions with his close confidants in Mumbai.

Green light from Modi and Shah could determine outcome

According to independent MLA Ravi Rana, who is close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the turning point will come once Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah give their green light. The BJP is weighing its options regarding the timing of Eknath Shinde's exit, either before or after the Supreme Court's verdict or before the Karnataka elections.