I am in NCP, will stay with NCP: Ajit Pawar trashes rumours of joining BJP with party MLAs

Ajit Pawar | ANI

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar addressed media on Tuesday afternoon amid rife speculations of him jumping the ship and joining Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Pawar said that it is all speculation and that he is in NCP and he will stay with the party.

All speculations are baseless: Ajit Pawar

"No truth behind news speculations, all are baseless. I am in NCP, will remain in NCP always. Attempt to create of confusion between me and my supporters. It is a tactic to malign my image," he said.

He further clarified not taking any signatures of his party leaders in order to go rebel. "I have not taken any signatures from NCP MLAs," said Pawar.

Pawar criticised poor management during Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony

Pawar then pointed out the poor management by the government at the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai. "13-14 cr was spent on the Maharashtra Bhushan function, why they could not spend for shade?

Pawar assured that public and asked them not to worry about his political activity. "I want to tell everyone not to worry," he said.

"These rumours are being spread to divert issues from major issues in the state. The issues are unseasonal rains, unemployment, distress of farmers," he added.

Further details awaited