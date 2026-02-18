Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: NCP SP Leader Rohit Pawar Welcomes Sunetra Pawar’s CBI Demand, Says Move Came Slightly Late |

NCP SP leader Rohit Pawar on Wednesday demanded a comprehensive multi-agency investigation into the plane crash that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, asserting that only a transparent and wide ranging probe would uncover the truth.

His remarks came after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar called for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the January 28 crash near Baramati, which resulted in the deaths of Ajit Pawar and four others.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s demand for a CBI investigation into the late Ajit Pawar plane crash, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar says, "Everyone should demand for different kind of enquiries, if everyone will do transparent enquiry, then… pic.twitter.com/6pmNLqL4OU — IANS (@ians_india) February 18, 2026

Speaking to reporters, Rohit Pawar welcomed Sunetra Pawar’s demand for a CBI investigation, even if, he said, it had come slightly late.

“She met the Chief Minister. Everyone should demand different kinds of enquiries. If everyone conducts a transparent enquiry, then only we can reach a proper conclusion,” he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has demanded a CBI investigation into the late Ajit Pawar plane crash incident.



(Source: NCP Office) pic.twitter.com/R8U42TjxDW — IANS (@ians_india) February 17, 2026

Demand For International Agencies And Oversight Panel

Rohit Pawar emphasised that the probe should not be confined to domestic agencies. He suggested that, alongside the CBI, Maharashtra CID and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, two or three international agencies should also be involved.

Referring to the technical shortcomings he has described in the investigation so far, he expressed concern that Indian agencies alone may not be able to ensure complete justice.

He also proposed the formation of an independent supervisory body to monitor whether the investigation is progressing in the right direction. While agencies such as the CBI and CID could conduct the inquiry, he said a parliamentary style oversight panel should review its functioning.

According to Pawar, the proposed body could include leaders from across parties such as Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Sule, representatives from Ajit Pawar’s faction, the state or Union aviation minister, along with former judges and retired officers. Such a structure, he said, would enhance credibility and inspire public confidence.

Praful Patel Echoes Call For CBI Inquiry

NCP Working President Praful Patel also backed the demand for a CBI probe.

“After the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar, we should also get information whether every aspect is being investigated in the right direction or not,” Patel said.

#WATCH | Gondia, Maharashtra: On the demand for a CBI inquiry into Ajit Pawar's plane crash, NCP Working President Praful Patel says, "After the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar, we should also get information whether every aspect is being investigated in the right direction or not.… pic.twitter.com/xvwuDaQe9T — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2026

He pointed out that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is currently examining the technical aspects of the crash and that the aircraft’s black box is reportedly being sent to the United States for analysis. The Maharashtra government has already handed over a parallel probe to the CID.

However, Patel maintained that given the magnitude of the incident and the stature of the leader involved, every possible angle must be thoroughly examined. Calling the CBI a reliable organisation, he said the central agency would be able to take into account all relevant facts and aspects.

As political voices intensify, the demand for a broader and more transparent investigation continues to gather momentum.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/