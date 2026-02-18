Rift Between Thackeray Brothers? Speculation Arises As MNS Chief Meets Deputy CM Eknath Shinde At His Residence - WATCH |

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday, February 18, met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence, raising speculations about a potential rift between the Thackeray brothers. While the reason for their sudden meeting is unknown, visuals show Shinde welcoming Thackeray with a shawl and a bouquet, capturing a cordial gesture amid political rivalry.

The Deputy CM also took to his social media and shared pictures of their meeting. He wrote and said that discussions between them covered various topics. "He also particularly praised the improvements made while preserving the unique heritage character of the Nandanvan bungalow. He carefully examined the photo frames of Mumbai's old heritage buildings displayed in this bungalow and brought to life memories of old Mumbai," the Deputy CM wrote.

Meanwhile, their meeting also came after in January, the MNS had extended its support to the Shinde's Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), strengthening the ruling camp’s position in the civic body. While speaking to the media on the development, Dr Shrikant Shinde said, “The Shinde group has formally formed a group of 53 corporators. Along with this, the MNS also formed its group of five corporators and extended support to us. We had contested the elections as part of the Mahayuti, and the Mahayuti will form the government in KDMC and UMC."

Responding to the questions on why the alliance was forged despite contesting against each other in the elections, Dr Shinde said that development remains the priority.

The MNS has also clarified its stand on the issue. Party spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande stated that Raj Thackeray authorised local leaders to take alliance decisions based on local political equations and circumstances. Not just this, Eknath Shinde also praised the Thacekray and said, "MNS supported Shiv Sena for development in KDMC", adding that Raj never looked at personal gain and taken descisions from a broader perspective, as reported by TOI.

Thackeray Cousins Reunite

The Thackeray brothers came together last year after nearly two decades and formed an alliance ahead of the BMC polls. The brothers were first spotted together in July 2025, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families have exchanged visits on special occasions, including birthdays, Ganpati celebrations, Diwali parties, Bhai Dooj, and several political events.

